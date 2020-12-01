Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Aroundtown from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $7.00 on Friday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

