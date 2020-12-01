Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

