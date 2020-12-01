AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,462.35 ($110.56).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,880.73 ($102.96) on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,183.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,449.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

