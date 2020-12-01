Atari Token Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $20,148.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atari Token has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00072129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00383750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.81 or 0.02791871 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

Atari Token Token Trading

Atari Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

