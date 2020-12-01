Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JG opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.43.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $18.51 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Mobile stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

