Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,963 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $280.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

