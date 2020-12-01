Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded to Buy at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.53.
