Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded to Buy at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

