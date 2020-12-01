Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 840.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.96.

Shares of NSC opened at $237.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $247.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

