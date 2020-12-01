Axa S.A. Buys 16,287 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,821 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HSBC lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

LVS stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

