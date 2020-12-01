Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $255.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average of $225.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,208 shares of company stock worth $13,490,709. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

