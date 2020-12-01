Axa S.A. Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,332 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE EXC opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

