Axa S.A. Grows Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $25,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 146.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.