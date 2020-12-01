Axa S.A. Has $17.02 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 21,686.1% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 217,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 216,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 256.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,353,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $401.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $402.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

