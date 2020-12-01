Axa S.A. Has $18.30 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Axa S.A. raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.