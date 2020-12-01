Axa S.A. Has $18.35 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,079 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $18,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

