Axa S.A. Has $24.90 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Align Technology worth $24,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $481.29 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $507.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.83.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.