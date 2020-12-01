Axa S.A. Has $25.13 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,595 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $25,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on COLD shares. Berenberg Bank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

NYSE:COLD opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.