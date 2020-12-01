Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,614 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $129,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,935.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

