Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,618 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $19,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Mylan in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,280,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Mylan by 12.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,174,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,907 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mylan by 42.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,829,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,309 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Mylan by 48.6% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,789,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 7.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,152,000 after acquiring an additional 890,829 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYL opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Mylan has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

