Axa S.A. Purchases 184,893 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8,599.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,893 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 208.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 58.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

