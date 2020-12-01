Axa S.A. Purchases 188,123 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.18% of Qorvo worth $26,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $342,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $156.68 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.