Axa S.A. Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $509,000. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in CSX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

