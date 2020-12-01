Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $163.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

