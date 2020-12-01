Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 383.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 159,127 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,899 shares of company stock valued at $15,128,033. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

