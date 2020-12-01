Axa S.A. Sells 27,225 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,225 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 195.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amphenol by 171.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 621.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 11.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,419 shares of company stock valued at $59,500,848. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

APH opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

