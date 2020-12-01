Axa S.A. Sells 73,340 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,340 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 41.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $249,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $885,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

