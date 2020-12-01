Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,799 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,319,000 after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 751,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,667,000 after buying an additional 114,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $275.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.42 and a 200-day moving average of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

