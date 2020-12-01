AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Raised to $65.00 at MKM Partners

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXS. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $50.11 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.73.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.