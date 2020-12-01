Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $17.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

BKR opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,808,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,479,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,696,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,441,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,557,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

