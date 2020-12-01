Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ball by 18.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 169.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ball by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,288,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,535,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of BLL opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,347 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

