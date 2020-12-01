Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.21% of Bandwidth worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 14,461.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 104.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $151.78 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.85. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -140.54, a PEG ratio of 111.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

