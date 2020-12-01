Bank of Hawaii Acquires 127 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

