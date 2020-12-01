Bank of Hawaii Acquires 1,537 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 19.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

