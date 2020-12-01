Bank of Hawaii Acquires 2,457 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in International Paper were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in International Paper by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in International Paper by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in International Paper by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in International Paper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 44,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.