Bank of Hawaii Acquires 803 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in TC Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 122,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.