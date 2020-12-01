Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.