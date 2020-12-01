Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cintas by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cintas by 12.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $355.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.18. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

