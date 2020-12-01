Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.67.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

