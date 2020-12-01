Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,498,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

