Bank of Hawaii Buys 1,374 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Kellogg by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

