Bank of Hawaii Buys 3,463 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

