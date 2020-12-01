Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 386,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 864,900 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 95,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

NYSE COP opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

