Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

NYSE C opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

