Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in eBay were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

