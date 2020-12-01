Bank of Hawaii Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Entergy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Entergy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

