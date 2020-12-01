Bank of Hawaii Grows Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,653 shares of company stock worth $48,456,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

