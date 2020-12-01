Bank of Hawaii Has $440,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after acquiring an additional 536,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

RF opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.