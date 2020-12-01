Bank of Hawaii Has $537,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in V.F. were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

