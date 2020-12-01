Bank of Hawaii Has $610,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 284.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 89.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

