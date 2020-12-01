Bank of Hawaii Has $835,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.60.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average is $203.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

